Senior Full Stack Developer

An opportunity for you to come on board this international yet expanding innovative hub as a Senior Full Stack Developer. Join a team of highly skilled Developers and fast lead the way in your career. Qualification:Degree or relevant Tertiary education Skills & Experience: Must have more than 5 years' experienceReact / Node / AngularJSProgramming background in either C# or Java Job Description:Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugsPlan, design, implement, document, test and release new featuresDo code reviewsDeliver stable codeMaintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

