Senior Information Analyst

This is a rare Senior Career opportunity for a seasoned Senior Information / BI Analyst who would be required to Investigate, Lead and Champion the Business’s move into a full BI setup.

The business and team is looking for someone who is both technical and has a good business mind.

It’s an opportunity to work with a hand-picked team of smart, creative people who, with the benefit of time and space, are able to create the best possible solutions in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

It’s a wonderful working culture with like-minded professionals doing exceptional things.

You will work closely with the technical lead and business analysts to develop a deep understanding of the business and then to develop reporting that helps to bring key metrics to life.

They’re looking for someone with deep experience with relational databases in order to build out their reporting dashboards.

A BI consultant who has been a BI developer in the past and who is keen to stay close to the technical BI Systems Development.

You would be involved in developing and leading BI / Data Architecture and lead Projects etc.

The business currently uses Mysql databases, and use no BI reporting tools (apart from SQL queries, Excel and coded reports for use by their partners).

Part of the job spec is about championing a move to modern BI setup for their internal reporting needs, probably something like Qlikview.

Ideally a relevant degree, 7 – 15years of relevant experience, and a talent for solving complex problems with simple solutions.

Get in touch with your CV for a sincerely great Career move in 2018 to head up the BI / Data Analytical divisions for this exceptional business.

