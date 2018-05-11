Senior PHP Developer

May 11, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced innovative digital agency seeks a Senior PHP Developer to join their team to produce custom often complex builds on diverse projects. The ideal candidate must understand PHP back-end development, possess at least intermediate WordPress skills along with front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. If you are ambitious and want to progress to new career heights while working with award-winning online brands then apply now.

DUTIES:

  • Assist with planning, scoping and technical specification documentation.
  • Develop custom, often complex WordPress-based solutions along with general PHP framework-based solutions.
  • Able to breakdown client problems and develop a software solution from system design to implementation.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong understanding of PHP back-end development.
  • Intermediate to advanced knowledge of WordPress.

Front End Technologies:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery

Additional Skills:

  • PHP
  • MySQL
  • HTML/CSS
  • LESS/SASS
  • Intermediate JavaScript
  • DNS
  • Linux

Advantageous:

  • How to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML).
  • Change control systems, specifically Git.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Excellent communicator and collaborator.
  • Detail-oriented, multi-tasker in context of a fast-paced environment.
  • Capable of hitting daily deadlines.

