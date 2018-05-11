Senior Web Developer

Package is highly negotiable in line with your technical skills, experience and certifications.

We are looking for a senior web developer who is keen to join a small system development team, to help build our web based ERP platform and websites. It’s an opportunity to work with a hand-picked team of smart, creative people who, with the benefit of time and space, are able to create the best possible solutions – in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

You’ll work closely with our web designers to help craft the front end while integrating with the back-end systems. You will need strong HTML, CSS3 and JavaScript skills including experience with more modern front-end technologies like React or Angular2.

Until now we have been working with JQuery, Bootstrap and SASS but have just released our first React (and Redux) front-end.

We use Rails which you will need to learn in order to be effective. We’ve started building mobile solutions with React and Cordova.

Successful candidates must have a relevant degree, 5+ year’s software development experience, and a talent for solving complex problems with simple solutions. Attention to detail and an ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical team members, is key to success in this role.

The company has achieved rapid growth and has leapfrogged hundred year-old multinationals by putting tech at the forefront of its business.

