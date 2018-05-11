Still time to enter national teacher competition

Educators countrywide who still want to enter the prestigious ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year competition need to take action now.

“The deadline for registration to enter the ICT in education project has been extended to Monday, 13 May following numerous requests from teachers and the education community,” says Milford Malunga of the Digital Education Institute, administrators of one of the ICT in education national awards.

By visiting www.ISPASuperTeachers.co.za to register and then subsequently submitting a completed ICT in Education project that outlines the successful implementation of ICT skills and technologies within the schooling environment, any teacher nationally could be in the running for either of the three awards up for grabs.

Last year’s ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards Gala Dinner saw the crowning of Amandla Vinjwa as ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year, Marina Myburgh as ISPA TechTeacher of the Year and Mokhudu Machaba as ISPA MobileTech Teacher of the Year for 2017.

This year, the ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Gala Dinner awards ceremony will take place in Cape Town on 22 August 2018. The ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards are a much-anticipated fixture of the annual, long-running iWeek Internet industry conference and exhibition and have been held every year since 2001.

The ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards are well respected in education circles, both for their longevity and for the huge role the Awards have played in terms of encouraging teachers to pioneer ICT in their classrooms. The teacher project has equipped over 5 000 teachers with ICT skills thanks to continued support from ISPA’s members.

“This is the only local ICT competition for teachers from schools across South Africa,” Malunga adds. “It is therefore an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the country’s ICT in education skills and the calibre of entries coming in has been exceptionally good.

“We look forward to even more great work from candidates this year, starting with completing their registration by close of business on Monday, the registration deadline.”

The three ISPA SuperTeacher award-winners each receive a trophy as well as various sponsored prizes.