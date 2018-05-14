C# ASP.NET Developer

C# ASP.NET Developer for a growing company

This is an opportunity for software developers with solid practical ASP.Net experience. You should have a minimum of 3 years of commercial work experience in building solutions using C#, ASP.NET, Visual Studio and SQL Server. We are looking for a hard-working team-player with initiative, energy, a professional approach and an eye for detail.

Requirements

– Minimum of 36 months solid C# ASP.NET development experience.

– Sound Visual Studio and SQL Server experience.

– Practical knowledge of at least one ORM (Entity Framework, NHibernate, LLBLGen, etc.)

– Practical knowledge of source control, preferably Git.

– Competency in using Microsoft Office.

– Good written and spoken communication (English).

– Mobile application development using Xamarin will be an advantage.

You should

– Be able to operate independently, but also work as a member of a team.

– Be self-motivated.

– Have the ability to work accurately under pressure and meet deadlines.

– Have excellent attention to detail.

– Have initiative.

– Be willing to learn – you will be exposed to a wide range of projects.

Future Growth

There are a wide range of projects within a wide range of industries. You will be exposed to, and gain practical experience, in an assortment of software development technologies.

You will be encouraged to develop to reach your full potential.

