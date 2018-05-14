DBA

  • IT degree or equivalent diploma
  • DB2 DBA certification
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation
  • In-depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning
  • Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
  • In-depth knowledge of physical database design
  • In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc.
  • Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
    • Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
    • Non-relational databases (Mongo)
  • Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
    • Configuration management tools (Ansible)
    • Centralized logging (Logstash)
    • Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
    • Version control systems (Git)

Learn more/Apply for this position