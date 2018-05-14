|
- IT degree or equivalent diploma
- DB2 DBA certification
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation
- In-depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning
- Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
- In-depth knowledge of physical database design
- In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc.
- Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
- Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
- Non-relational databases (Mongo)
- Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
- Configuration management tools (Ansible)
- Centralized logging (Logstash)
- Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
- Version control systems (Git)
