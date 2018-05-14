IT degree or equivalent diploma

DB2 DBA certification

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation

In-depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning

Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools

In-depth knowledge of physical database design

In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc.

Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum) Non-relational databases (Mongo)

Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous Configuration management tools (Ansible) Centralized logging (Logstash) Continuous integration tools (Jenkins) Version control systems (Git)

