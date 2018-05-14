Full Stack Developer

Join a growing development team who does custom-made software for the Maritime Industry as a Full Stack Developer. Qualification:MatricRelevant IT Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years’ experienceC#.Net framework experienceExperience working on SQL databases Job Description:Are you a Software Designer and/or Developer (front-end and back-end)? Join a company where there is growth and specific areas in web design, REST API design and Windows Services. Here is an ideal opportunity in Cape Town in the Winelands area. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN MEYER on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027406.

