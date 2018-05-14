Jasco, Avaya connect SMBs in East Africa

Jasco is working with business communications company Avaya to market and sell cloud-based communications solutions powered by Avaya to businesses in Africa, focusing strongly on the Kenyan market.

Jasco is an end-to-end ICT provider in Southern and sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, offering a range of services and cutting-edge technology. Its offering includes the design, business consulting, project management, professional services and managed services to successfully provide implementation and integration of back-end systems, backed by a range of service offerings.

Jasco will add cloud-based unified communications (UC) and contact centre (CC) solutions from Avaya to its product and service portfolio, helping customers to reap the benefits of scalable, flexible communication applications at fixed monthly operating costs.

The solutions offer customers the option to start with basic telephony requirements and progress to more sophisticated collaboration tools and contact centres at their own pace- while allowing adjustment for rapid growth or seasonal demands as required.

Avaya partners can offer a full range of solutions – on-premises, hybrid cloud or fully-hosted – and end-users can manage their migration to the cloud at their own speed.

Danny Ross, executive for East Africa at Jasco, says: “This partnership, in conjunction with Jasco’s extensive experience and record in communications solution delivery, will enable us to deliver reliable, fast and cost-effective solutions to the markets we operate in. We are placing a specific emphasis on East African countries such as Kenya, where the rapid proliferation of connectivity demands communications solutions that are more adaptable to the advancing technological environment.

“Avaya has a sterling reputation and an established presence in East Africa, with a very loyal customer base. Their product strength coupled with our service expertise and delivery success rate makes the Avaya-Jasco partnership the obvious choice to further penetrate this market.”

Jasco has a long-standing relationship with Avaya, spanning more than 20 years, and Jasco has previously been recognized by Avaya as South African Partner of the Year, as well as awards for Best Avaya Contact Centre implementation of the year. Jasco is a Diamond partner with Avaya – the highest partnership ranking achievable with the Avaya program.

Khalid Khan, director: cloud and midmarket segment at Avaya, Middle East, Africa, South Europe & Asia Pacific, comments: “Avaya is delighted to be working with Jasco to enable businesses in countries with access to a robust enterprise-grade cloud option to unlock the advantages of high-quality cloud-based communications. We look forward to developing this partnership and offering a wider range of solutions and services in a cloud-based model.”