Java Developer

One of the UKs biggest software houses is hiring skilled Java Developers. Should you be successful, you will get exposure to a wide range of technologies, including mobile and service enabled architectures. You will also be exposed to enterprise level lean agile development methodologies based on SAFE, Scrum and KANBAN. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary Degree (BSc Computer Science / Software Engineering), experience preferable Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ experienceStrong understanding of and experience in Java Basic JSE API (to v7)GUI Development (Swing / SWT)Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)JDBC Servlets JAXP / JAXB Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J); EJB (MDBs)JSP and HTML (incl. v5.0)JSP Custom Tags JavaScript / AJAXGood experience with MySQL Java, MVC Job Description:Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications.Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.You will also be exposed to enterprise level lean agile development methodologies based on SAFE, Scrum and KANBAN. The ideal candidate will be part of a vibrant, multi-talented group of strategists, coders, marketers and designers.If you have good experience in Java and Web technologies, love to play with the latest technologies and want to make the user experience of their solid product range even better, then do not hesitate to apply. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027402.

Learn more/Apply for this position