Junior Systems Analyst

What will you do?

Primary responsibilities will include:

– Support to electronic trading process (via NX Manager OMS) and user assistance

– Extending use of NX Manager and related systems

– Monitoring of daily data loads and extracts

– New User creation

– Termination and access requests

– Logging of requests with vendor

– NX Manager integration and reconciliation with other systems

What will make you successful in this role?

Qualifications & Experience

– IT/ and or Business degree

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience at a Financial Institution working in a front office user support role

Knowledge & Skills

– NX Manager experience would be beneficial

– Detailed knowledge of NX Manager product and related services would be beneficial

– Detailed knowledge of NX Manager administration processes would be beneficial

– Sound knowledge of financial markets and instruments

Personal qualities

– Team player

– Strong work ethic

– Client service orientated

– Organized

– Good communication and interpersonal skills

– Analytical and innovative

– Meticulous attention to detail

– High energy level and the ability to multi-task

– Provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information

– Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines and take ownership of tasks

– Self-driven and well organized

Our aim is to help you build a successful career with us

We’re all about building strong, lasting relationships with our employees. We know that you have hopes for your future – your career, your personal development and of achieving great things. We pride ourselves in helping our employees to realise their worth. Through its business clusters – Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Corporate Santam, Miway, as well as the Group Office – the group provides many opportunities for growth and development.

Living up to our Group-wide core competencies, will help you achieve a successful career with us:

– Cultivates Innovation – Creating new and better ways for the organisation to be successful

– Client focus – building strong client relationships and delivering client centric solutions

– Drives results – consistently seizing opportunities and achieving results even under tough circumstances

– Collaborates – building partnerships and working collaboratively and inclusively with others to meet shared objectives

– Being Resilient – rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

Turnaround times

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers.

– To be considered for the above opportunity please send a detailed CV and covering letter on or before 21 May 2018

– Please note that if you are not contacted within 2 weeks after the closing date your application has been unsuccessful

The Sanlam Group is committed to transformation and embracing diversity and our employment equity plan and targets will be considered as part of the recruitment process. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce, representative of the demographics of our society as well as people with disabilities.

