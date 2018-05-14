Lead Developer

Mongo DB, Angular, React, Express. I am looking for JavaScript Developers with experience in architecture design. You will be joining a growing company and lead a software development team, to be based in the Winelands of Cape Town. Qualification:MatricDegree in IT Skills & Experience: At least 10 years solid Development experienceYou should have Team Leader skills Job Description:Should be really clued up with application and infrastructure security.This person will go with to technical meetings, and should be comfortable "talking security" to corporate tech teams.You will be required to assist other technical staff and do code reviews.In essence, a very Senior Tech person with the ability to code and help the team to meet very tight deadlines.

