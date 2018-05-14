Network Support Engineer

May 14, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and successful managed service and cloud solutions provider in Cape Town are looking for a Network Support Engineer to take on the responsibility of providing support and working with our Technical Consultants to deliver to our clients. The role will be a mixture of working on client sites and the office.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum 5-years hands on experience in a Network support role.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering, CCNP certification or other relevant industry qualifications are desirable.
  • Logical approach to diagnosing and implementing solutions.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and time management.
  • Self-motivated and hands-on approach working both in a team and independently.
  • Proven customer service & communication skills.
  • As a Network Support Engineer experience in most of following areas will be required:
  • Routing, MPLS, OSPF, BGP, Internet, NAT
  • VPN, GRE/L2TP, IPSec, QoS, NMS/SNMP
  • IPv4/IPv6, Fibre, EFM, 3G/4G, FTTC/DSL, RADIUS
  • Switching, STP, VLAN, Access/Trunking.
  • Wireless (Cisco, HP, Aerohive, Meraki).
  • SIP based PABX systems (CUCM, 3CX, Avaya).
  • Knowledge of monitoring systems (PRTG).
  • Essential Skills:
  • Routing, Switching, Firewalls, Wireless
  • SIP based PABX systems
  • NMS systems, Cisco and HP products
  • Desirable Skills:
  • Juniper
  • Draytek
  • Sonicwall
  • Checkpoint
  • Fortinet
  • Bintec
  • Cyberroam product knowledge

