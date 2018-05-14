Network Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and successful managed service and cloud solutions provider in Cape Town are looking for a Network Support Engineer to take on the responsibility of providing support and working with our Technical Consultants to deliver to our clients. The role will be a mixture of working on client sites and the office.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5-years hands on experience in a Network support role.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering, CCNP certification or other relevant industry qualifications are desirable.

Logical approach to diagnosing and implementing solutions.

Excellent interpersonal skills and time management.

Self-motivated and hands-on approach working both in a team and independently.

Proven customer service & communication skills.

As a Network Support Engineer experience in most of following areas will be required:

Routing, MPLS, OSPF, BGP, Internet, NAT

VPN, GRE/L2TP, IPSec, QoS, NMS/SNMP

IPv4/IPv6, Fibre, EFM, 3G/4G, FTTC/DSL, RADIUS

Switching, STP, VLAN, Access/Trunking.

Wireless (Cisco, HP, Aerohive, Meraki).

SIP based PABX systems (CUCM, 3CX, Avaya).

Knowledge of monitoring systems (PRTG).

Essential Skills:

Routing, Switching, Firewalls, Wireless

SIP based PABX systems

NMS systems, Cisco and HP products

Desirable Skills:

Juniper

Draytek

Sonicwall

Checkpoint

Fortinet

Bintec

Cyberroam product knowledge

