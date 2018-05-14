ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic and successful managed service and cloud solutions provider in Cape Town are looking for a Network Support Engineer to take on the responsibility of providing support and working with our Technical Consultants to deliver to our clients. The role will be a mixture of working on client sites and the office.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 5-years hands on experience in a Network support role.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering, CCNP certification or other relevant industry qualifications are desirable.
- Logical approach to diagnosing and implementing solutions.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and time management.
- Self-motivated and hands-on approach working both in a team and independently.
- Proven customer service & communication skills.
- As a Network Support Engineer experience in most of following areas will be required:
- Routing, MPLS, OSPF, BGP, Internet, NAT
- VPN, GRE/L2TP, IPSec, QoS, NMS/SNMP
- IPv4/IPv6, Fibre, EFM, 3G/4G, FTTC/DSL, RADIUS
- Switching, STP, VLAN, Access/Trunking.
- Wireless (Cisco, HP, Aerohive, Meraki).
- SIP based PABX systems (CUCM, 3CX, Avaya).
- Knowledge of monitoring systems (PRTG).
- Essential Skills:
- Routing, Switching, Firewalls, Wireless
- SIP based PABX systems
- NMS systems, Cisco and HP products
- Desirable Skills:
- Juniper
- Draytek
- Sonicwall
- Checkpoint
- Fortinet
- Bintec
- Cyberroam product knowledge
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be