Senior Analyst Programmer

May 14, 2018

Applicants are required to meet the following technical skills set:

  • C#, ASP.Net, MVC, MS SQL (T-SQL, SP’s, functions, SSIS, SSRS)
  • WCF, Web services, HTML, CSS

The successful applicant would be required, but not limited to:

  • Technical design; designing and planning new systems within the Technical Specification
  • Understanding and communicating the system requirements to team members
  • Estimating development time and reporting on project progress and planning
  • Encoding of requirements for the technical design
  • Training and assisting other team members; mentoring team members
  • Understanding the business problem and providing solutions
  • Resolving bugs in existing software
  • Fault finding and testing
  • Modifying existing stored procedures
  • Database development and development of additional features to be added to existing software
  • Front end development; service layer development; unit test development and Windows service development

