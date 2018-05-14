Senior Java Developer

– Position Purpose

To develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries in order to improve and enhance system functionality for the business.

– Experience

4 to 6 years mid-level experience in Java development, familiarity with open source tools and APIs and deploying/configuring industry-leading application servers (preferably JBoss/Weblogic)

4 to 6 years mid-level experience writing SQL queries, basic query optimisation, writing and executing stored procedures and good database design skills (preferably in Oracle)

1 year experience working in a Medical Aid or Managed Healthcare industry is desirable.

– Qualifications

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology.

– Position Specific Outputs

– Analyse business specifications, determine feasibility and develop application software in order to change/improve business information systems on an ongoing basis.

– Design and develop new code and maintain existing source code to ensure business requirements are met.

– Maintaining the systems once they are up and running.

– Manage the change process from determining requirements through to testing to ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance.

– Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance.

– Perform testing to ensure the quality of the system and meeting business requirements.

– Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time.

– Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks.

– Ensure day to day operational support required from area of specialisation is provided to enhance performance.

– Liaise with DBA’s in order to implement and maintain system functionality.

– Engage with and provide support to the established network of internal and external expert resources and partners.

– Core Competency Attribute Requirement:

– Self-development

– Drive for Results

– Analytical Thinking

– Core Competency Skills Requirement:

– Technical expertise in functional area

– Logical thinking

– Testing of IT applications

– Quality Orientation

– Decision Making

– Planning and Organising

– Problem Solving

– Numerical ability

– Customer Focus

– Communication

– Develop and maintain Information systems

– Mandatory Technology Skills Requirement:

– Java (JDK 5, 6 and 7)

– J2EE (1.4, 5 and 6)

– JSP and JSF

– Proficient and understands J2EE concepts: transaction management (JTA), messaging (JMS) and JDBC

– Oracle – SQL writing, database design, basic query optimisation including PL/SQL

– Maintenance experience

– HTML/CSS and Javascript

– Hibernate

– MyBatis

– Maven build tools

– Setup, deploy to and configure Java-based application servers

– Experience with service, enterprise or Java design patterns

– Worked with and configured Continuous Integration tool platforms (Bamboo, Teamcity, GoCD, etc.)

– Familiarity with XML and JSON

– Familiarity with Linux terminals

– Preferred Technology Skills Requirement

– ActiveMQ / MQSeries

– JBoss and Weblogic

– Spring framework and libraries

– DropWizard or Springboot frameworks

– Familiarity with YAML

– JQuery with Javascript frameworks (Angular JS 1.4)

– Service Orientated Architecture and Microservices

Learn more/Apply for this position