Senior Microsoft.Net developer

Searching for a Senior Microsoft.Net Developer in Pretoria for a well – known Financial Services CompanyRequirements: • Solid understanding and experience within the Microsoft development technology stack• Firm grasp of C#, SQL Server, T-SQL, HTML5, Type Script, KnockoutJS, NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT• 5 years' experience and 3 year's insurance experience OR 8 year's overall experience• Good database understanding• Experience in both web development and stand-alone applications• Firm grasp of OOP and segmentation of dependencies• Relevant IT degree or diploma• Xamarin experience will be highly beneficial• Insurance knowledge will be highly beneficial• Excellent communication• Conflict management• Relationship building• Team player• Own transport• Collaborate closely with business owners to gain a better understanding of what the requirements and expectations are• Collaborate closely with BA's and making suggestions where system can be improved.• Reviewing and familiarizing yourself with user stories (and functional specifications) from BA's• Develop web-based and other applications• Development testing of solutions• Collaborate closely with Test Analyst, verifying and resolving defects• Participate in roll-outs / go-live activities

