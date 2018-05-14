Snr PHP Developer

Looking for a Snr PHP Developer to join a rapidly growing company in the digital messaging and payments space based in Cape Town.

Requirements:

– At least a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

– A solid foundation in Software Engineering.

– 3 to 5+ years of professional experience on web application development, software development in Core PHP and Symphony or Laravel framework (other MVC frameworks welcome), PHPUnit and OOPs concepts.

– Ability to work with other languages such as Ruby, Python, Perl (no need to be an expert but being able to read, make sense of the code and modify or adapt it is important).

– Hands-on knowledge and experience working on a Linux server.

– Experience of SQL (MySQL, PostgreSQL) and design and optimization of RDBMS. An understanding of data warehousing would be useful too although not necessary.

– Well-versed with front-end code in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript with familiarity in various framework and templating languages.

– Strong knowledge of version control (GIT) and Web Services configurations (Apache, Nginx)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Celente on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

Learn more/Apply for this position