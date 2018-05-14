System Administrator

Our client is involved in the fast-paced world of fully managed sports betting and have their office located in the beautiful Gardens suburb in Cape Town. Our client runs their business by offering clients the use of their end-to-end betting platform to manage their online, mobile and retails businesses.

Our client is looking for a Systems Administrator that will work with their technical teams to maintain and expand their growing mission critical infrastructure. You would be responsible for helping estimate, provision, automate, and monitor the infrastructure for their applications, and as part of this process, you would need to develop risk and threat analyses along with mitigation and response strategies. You will also be asked to deliver monitoring and usage reports. You will also work in a division, where each division owner is empowered to run their own unit within the bigger group.

What will I do?

Your day to day responsibilities will include:

Provisioning of new client infrastructure and maintenance of existing client infrastructure

Infrastructure software maintenance (includes patching and upgrades)

Ensuring all backups and replication configuration are running optimally

System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains – will be expected to participate in on-call escalations to troubleshoot customer facing issues

Assistance to the DevOps Engineer for provisioning of new services as required

Providing monthly reports on system performance and uptime

Ensuring strict security standards are maintained across all infrastructure

Capacity planning and forecasting for client infrastructure

What do I need?

The following minimum

