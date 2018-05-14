Systems and Desktop Support Engineer

Be part of a highly skilled team within a dynamic cellular solutions provider.
Duties will include but are not limited to:
Qualification
MCSE, A+, N+ IT Qualifications – will be an advantage
Skills & Experience Required
– Windows Desktop support, Printer support & Server support
– A good understanding of computer networking and servers
– Virtualization and Cloud experience & knowledge
– Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office systems and applications including Server Suite
– Excellent understanding of Active Directory, Single Sign on, DNS, Symantec BackupExec, NAS/SAN Technology, Network switching and cabling
– Basic understanding of network firewalls and Linux administration – will be an advantage
– Willingness to learn and expand into basic Linux tasks
– Basic understanding of Apple Macintosh products
– SAGE Pastel knowledge and experience is an advantage
Competencies
– Exceptional communication skills
– Able to use initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas
– Good interpersonal skills and a team player
– A positive attitude with good organizational skills
– Must be willing to go the extra mile
– Must be willing to work over-time on short notice basis
– Must have own reliable transport