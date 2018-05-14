Vinyl Applicator

Leading Signage Company based in the Northern Suburbs is seeking to employ a suitably experienced Vinyl Applicator.

Requirements:

Grade 12/National Senior Certificate.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in operating relevant machinery in a vinyl application environment.

Experience in working with a Mimak Machine and a Plotter Machine.

Experience in the signage industry will be beneficial.

Ability to work under pressure to meet required deadlines.

Accurate, hardworking and organised.

Valid driver’s licence with reliable transport.

Send CV and salary expectations and/or current salary to (email address)

Please NOTE that if you have not received a response regarding your application, within 48 hours, assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position