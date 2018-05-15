Company Brief
Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly curious BI Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
– Designing, developing and testing QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources
– Ensuring that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner
– Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions
– Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users
– Extracting, validating and analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
– Automating data extraction and report update processes
– Data validation and integrity testing
– Data cleansing and data modelling
– Optimisation of data models