ENVIRONMENT:
Our client is looking for a passionate Business Analyst who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry to be part of a technical team to provide high quality technical product support.
DUTIES:
Built Sound Professional Relationships:
- Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements.
- Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders.
- Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.
Designed Business Solutions:
- Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines.
- Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.
- Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutions.
Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions:
- Conducts effective application training when required to do so.
- Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders.
- Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery.
- Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing.
- Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department.
Identified Business Needs:
- Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated.
- Assesses existing