Business Analyst (Level 2)

Key Responsibility Areas
Built Sound Professional Relationships
– Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements
– Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders
– Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.
Designed Business Solutions
– Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines
– Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.
– Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutions
Ensured Successful Implementation of Solutions
– Conducts effective application training when required to do so
– Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders
– Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery
– Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing
– Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the department
Identified Business Needs
– Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated
– Assesses existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met
– Identifies functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements
– Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business
requirements
Maintained Required Knowledge and Skills
– Investigates and keeps abreast of in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures
– Maintains a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements
– Maintains a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applications
Minimum requirements and qualification
– 3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience.
– Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes.
Relevant qualification
– Business Analyst Development (BAD)
– System development and design (SAD)
– Experience with conflict Conversations
– Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageous