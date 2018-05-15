ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic provider of business solutions to Finance and Investment Management clients seeks a talented C# UI Developer to join its team. The ideal candidate requires a relevant University Degree, 3+ years C#.Net, WPF & Windows Forms. Your additional tech toolset should include: MVC/MVP/MVVM UI patters, SQL, WCF and software dev experience in data structures, algorithms and design patterns. Any experience with 3rd party UI Toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin, etc. would prove beneficial. DUTIES: Implement User Interfaces for the Application.

Implement a testing framework for User Interfaces.

Release Management (Installers using WiX). REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A relevant University Degree. Technical Skills – 3+ Years:

C# .NET.

WPF and Windows Forms. MVC/MVP/MVVM UI Patterns. A solid software development background in data structures, algorithms and design patterns. Skilled at navigating/using Microsoft Windows and Office. Microsoft SQL. WCF.

Advantageous – Experience with 3rd party UI toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc.). ATTRIBUTES: Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and Mathematics.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

Able to self-manage.

Communicate clearly, with clients and be part of a team.