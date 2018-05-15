ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing data science and research firm seeks the expertise of a CRM Analyst to join its analytics project team. Your core role will include design, development and implementing data-driven marketing and analytical solutions to meet client needs. You will require a BSc or BComm Marketing Degree or similar, at least 2 years work experience in marketing and analytics, MS Excel, SQL (MySQL/Vertica/Similar) and experience with Client Relationship Management. DUTIES: Marketing, sales and communication design and strategy.

Campaign and communication management (design, leads generation and analytics).

Campaign and communication measurement.

Advise on content and creative execution of communications as well as channel utilisation.

Research, including Polls & Surveys and Digital Analytics.

Support project team on other aspects as may be required.

Lead on marketing initiatives: Social Media, Newsletter and CRM, Analysis of web traffic, managing leads from website, media contacts, oversight of ‘Fact a Day’. REQUIREMENTS: BSc or BComm with Marketing or similar.

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience relating to marketing and analytics.

MS Excel.

SQL (MySQL / Vertica / Similar).

Client Relationship Management. ATTRIBUTES: Highly numerate with a keen interest and proven ability in the area of data science and marketing.

Effective and professional communication (internal and external).

