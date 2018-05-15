CRM Analyst

May 15, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing data science and research firm seeks the expertise of a CRM Analyst to join its analytics project team.

Your core role will include design, development and implementing data-driven marketing and analytical solutions to meet client needs. You will require a BSc or BComm Marketing Degree or similar, at least 2 years work experience in marketing and analytics, MS Excel, SQL (MySQL/Vertica/Similar) and experience with Client Relationship Management.

DUTIES:

  • Marketing, sales and communication design and strategy.
  • Campaign and communication management (design, leads generation and analytics).
  • Campaign and communication measurement.
  • Advise on content and creative execution of communications as well as channel utilisation.
  • Research, including Polls & Surveys and Digital Analytics.
  • Support project team on other aspects as may be required.
  • Lead on marketing initiatives: Social Media, Newsletter and CRM, Analysis of web traffic, managing leads from website, media contacts, oversight of ‘Fact a Day’.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • BSc or BComm with Marketing or similar.
  • Minimum 2-3 years’ experience relating to marketing and analytics.
  • MS Excel.
  • SQL (MySQL / Vertica / Similar).
  • Client Relationship Management.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Highly numerate with a keen interest and proven ability in the area of data science and marketing.
  • Effective and professional communication (internal and external).
  • T

