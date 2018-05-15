Data Base Administrator

– Design and document database architecture

– Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform

– Build database scheme, tables, procedures and permissions

– Develop database utilities and automated reporting

– Create shell scripts for task automation

– Create, test and execute data management languages

– Analyse, consolidate and tune database for optimal efficiency

– Analyse and sustain capacity and performance requirements

– Monitor systems and platforms for availability

– Restore and recover corrupted databases

– Install and test corrupted databases

– Install and test upgrades and patches

– Implement security and encryption

– Evaluate and recommend new databases technologies storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

– Establish need for users and monitor access and security

– Assist database architect where required

– Ensure that DB systems are functioning correctly and meeting the company’s clients requests and needs

COMPETENCIES

Qualifications

– Matric

– MCDBA or MCITP (Microsoft qualification)

Specific Skills (Technical):

– Minimum 2-years SQL Database administration in a highly pressurized environment

– Extensive use of Standard Query Language

– SQL, T-SQL, , MSSQL (contact number) R2,2014)

– SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience

– Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge / OS Admin Knowledge advantageous

The successful applicant must:

– Be available for 24hr Standby when required

– Eager to learn

– Have a high attention to detail

– Be able to work independently as well as be a team player

– Be result and deadline driven

– Work well under pressure

– Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written

– Be able to take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution

– Be able to prioritise tasks and manage multiple tasks

Learn more/Apply for this position