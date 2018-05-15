Developer – API (Senior)

May 15, 2018

(Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

*Please note: This job is in the process of being updatedResponsibilities:

  • Perform all phases of the software development life cycle including analysis, development of technical requirements, prototyping, coding, testing, deployment and user level support.
  • Develop high quality and scalable application logic for standard and custom solutions.
  • Track new releases and develop new features as required.
  • Partner with Product Strategy and other members of the software development team to define business and technical requirements and set priorities.
  • Improve upon the design of the code as our application evolves.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of API development.
  • Expertise in HTML, and JavaScript; Lighting experience preferred.
  • Expertise in WebAPI preferred.
  • Experience and understanding of SQL server data structure and data modeling.
  • Experience and understanding of SaaS software development.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

