Developer – API (Senior)

- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
*Please note: This job is in the process of being updatedResponsibilities:
- Perform all phases of the software development life cycle including analysis, development of technical requirements, prototyping, coding, testing, deployment and user level support.
- Develop high quality and scalable application logic for standard and custom solutions.
- Track new releases and develop new features as required.
- Partner with Product Strategy and other members of the software development team to define business and technical requirements and set priorities.
- Improve upon the design of the code as our application evolves.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of API development.
- Expertise in HTML, and JavaScript; Lighting experience preferred.
- Expertise in WebAPI preferred.
- Experience and understanding of SQL server data structure and data modeling.
- Experience and understanding of SaaS software development.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)