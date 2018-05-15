Developer – Database (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
*Please note: This job is in the process of being updatedResponsibilities:
- To gain a comprehensive understanding of the transaction systems and integration landscape and assess impact of new projects and business requirements on this environment.
- Liaising with business and across IT teams to determine requirements, expanding on these requirements, designing appropriate database solutions and documenting these in a specification.
- Ensuring that risk to data integrity is minimized through a thorough understanding of the impact of changes to systems and databases.
- Develop, implement and manage standard operating processes for database administration.
- To understand and assess the development standards and frameworks in place to ensure continued suitability to achieve objectives and meet requirements and suggest and implement changes where applicable.
Requirements:
- 2-5 yearsâ€™ experience in Database Development.
- Advanced level understanding of SQL and physical database implementations.
- Advanced level understanding of integration principles & patterns.
- Experience in implementing integration solutions using a middleware technology.
- Experience participating in information management and data governance initiatives.
- Experience with Business Intelligence Tools e.g. Microsoft SSIS/SSAS, Tableau would be advantageous.
- Deep understanding of database principles & MS SQL Server.
- Advanced knowledge of SQL.
- Data Modelling.
- Integration and Information Sharing principles.
- Understanding of integration middleware technologies (queues, service bus and web services) and enterprise integration patterns.
- Solid operating system and networking knowledge beneficial (Windows Server).
- Technical business analysis.
- Analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.
