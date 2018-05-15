Developer – Database

Developer – Database (Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

*Please note: This job is in the process of being updatedResponsibilities:

  • To gain a comprehensive understanding of the transaction systems and integration landscape and assess impact of new projects and business requirements on this environment.
  • Liaising with business and across IT teams to determine requirements, expanding on these requirements, designing appropriate database solutions and documenting these in a specification.
  • Ensuring that risk to data integrity is minimized through a thorough understanding of the impact of changes to systems and databases.
  • Develop, implement and manage standard operating processes for database administration.
  • To understand and assess the development standards and frameworks in place to ensure continued suitability to achieve objectives and meet requirements and suggest and implement changes where applicable.

Requirements:

  • 2-5 yearsâ€™ experience in Database Development.
  • Advanced level understanding of SQL and physical database implementations.
  • Advanced level understanding of integration principles & patterns.
  • Experience in implementing integration solutions using a middleware technology.
  • Experience participating in information management and data governance initiatives.
  • Experience with Business Intelligence Tools e.g. Microsoft SSIS/SSAS, Tableau would be advantageous.
  • Deep understanding of database principles & MS SQL Server.
  • Advanced knowledge of SQL.
  • Data Modelling.
  • Integration and Information Sharing principles.
  • Understanding of integration middleware technologies (queues, service bus and web services) and enterprise integration patterns.
  • Solid operating system and networking knowledge beneficial (Windows Server).
  • Technical business analysis.
  • Analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

