Developer – Full Stack

Developer – Full Stack (Parvana)About the Client:

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

Working on web applications and APIs and includes involvement in all aspects of the project life cycle.

Alongside other team members, the successful candidate will liaise with the client to identify requirements and feedback on progress.

Requirements:

Great working knowledge of at least one JavaScript web application framework (E.g. Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).

Proven ability in at least one server-side MVC framework (e.g. Java Spark, .NET Core MVC, Node js).

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SVG, Web Standards, Progressive Enhancement.

Experience with modern web development libraries and tools (e.g. Gulp, Typescript, D3.js, Babel, LESS/SASS, Webpack etc.).

Design capabilities using OO techniques.

Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g. Team City, Octopus).

Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.

Experience with at least one JavaScript testing framework (Jasmine, Mocha, QUnit, Karma, etc.).

Proficient in using Git.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position