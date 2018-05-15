Junior Data Scientist / Data Analyst: Big Data

You will be working closely with data entrepreneurs and technology leaders, play a key role in the creation of the Big Data capability. Innovate, design, build and test applications that deliver analytical and predictive content direct to users, combining commercial, analytical and technological expertise.

Knowledge and Skills Required:

– Coding/software development skills. Strong mathematical and statistical skills.

– Knowledge of information technology environments, administration, policies and processes. Working knowledge of financial and management accounting desirable

– Scala (preferred), Python, Java (as a precursor to learning Scala) including the key numerical, analytical and machine learning libraries

– SQL , R (desirable), Octave/Matlab

– Apache Spark (preferred), Hadoop, Scalding

– Linux/Unix. Bash. Git. SBT/Maven

– Agile

Education and Experience Required:

– BSc, B.Com, BEng, B. Bus Sci (Hon or MSC level)

– Degree in a quantitative discipline such mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science or engineering

– 2 years analytics, modelling or software development experience / If the candidate is fresh from university, he/she should have done a technical research project where they built a system / analysis in one of the above mentioned languages or a tool like Matlab or SAS

– Understanding of and experience of applying machine learning methods preferable

– Understanding of and experience of using Big Data technologies preferable

Reference Number for this position is LV41075 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary negotiable on experience.

