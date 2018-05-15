Mid Software Developer (Editor)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking for a passionate Mid Software Developer (Editor) who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry to be part of a technical team to provide high quality technical product support. Candidate will analyse, design and produce quality software and documentation under minimal supervision to improve the defined team standards and best practices while actively engaging with the team.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain software:

Analyses requirements and creates an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice.

Creates appropriate estimates and reviews them with seniors and the team.

Develops and releases software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time.

Ensures that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software.

Communicates status and escalates on risks and issues appropriately and timeously.

Comprehensively creates and maintains documentation of the software design and implementation, according to documentation standards.

Contributes to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes.

Software Quality:

Test the software as per the team’s software quality charter.

Make sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification.

Test all changes you made and ensure that existing functionality works as expected.

Takes full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the

