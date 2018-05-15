Operations and Systems Manager

Career growth opportunity for a seasoned Debtors / Collections Manager who wants to be more operationally involved. Our client is well-established and needs someone to bring their expertise to improve the overall performance of the business, and to grow with the company. Qualification:Degree in Finance, Credit, Operations, Legal or Business Management Skills & Experience: Excellent communication skillsTeam PlayerDeadline drivenAttention to detailAbility to build strong relationships with various stakeholdersStaff Management experience Job Description:Systems ManagementOperations ManagementDebt Review Portfolio ManagementPart of the Management PanelMeasurement and ReportingFinancial ManagementLeadership and People ManagementFunctional and Behavioural Competencies

