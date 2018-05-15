Product Lead – Discovery (Enterprise Architect)

Company Brief

Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly skilled Enterprise Architect to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

– The overall vision, strategy and roadmap of features and services for customer facing Discovery Journey on desktop and mobile platforms. This includes everything from catalogue data management to the consumer facing search, browse and product recommendation experiences. The role is inherently cross-functional working closely with engineering, design, operations, and executive teams to bring products to market.

– You will manage a team of Product Owners, BI analysts, UI Designers and User Experience specialists in order to define requirements, business drivers and competitive analysis and track the execution of these requirements to final product delivery.

– You will work with business owners in the business to understand their strategy, requirements and priorities in order to translate needs into recommended initiatives & projects that affect customer facing products.

– You will define and track the metrics and data that will inform all decisions on product features and functionality, and create business cases to motivate the prioritisation of these initiatives.

– Evolve appropriate Product Management practices for a responsive, dynamic environment to foster cost-effective execution to commitments

Learn more/Apply for this position