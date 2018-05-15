Project Manager

May 15, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking for a passionate Project Manager who can join their team and become part of a Dynamic and Growing Online gaming industry to be part of a technical team to provide high quality technical product support. The successful candidate will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects.

DUTIES:

Initiation and Planning:

  • Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan – including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management.
  • Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project.
  • Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter.
  • Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter.
  • Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project.
  • Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.

Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:

  • Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.
  • Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project.
  • Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project.
  • Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes.
  • Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept

