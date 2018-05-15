Project Manager

A client of ours is looking for a Project Manager. Candidates should meet the following requirements:• BSc/B.Tech Civil Engineering • 8 – 10 years’ experience • Residential + commercial Project Management experience • Experience in town planning design Should you meet these requirements, please contact Kirsten, Liona, Jayne and Dawn on (contact number)/(email address)Alternatively please visit our website www.hireresolve.co.za Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

