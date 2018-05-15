Project Manager

May 15, 2018

Project Manager (Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

  • Initiation and Planning:
    • Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan â€“ including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management.
    • Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project.
    • Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter.
    • Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter.
    • Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project.
    • Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.
  • Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:
    • Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.
    • Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project.
    • Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project.
    • Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes.
    • Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed.
    • Responsible for tracking project decisions made on the project.
    • Responsible for monitoring costs on the project, as required by the Business Unit.
    • Responsible for supporting Product Owner in quality product delivery.
    • Accountable for project status reporting as defined in a Communication Plan or as required by the Business Unit.
  • Operationalise (Pre-Go Live, Go Live and Post Go Live)
    • Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks).
    • Responsible for arranging training for production teams to allow them to support the product / project after go-live.
    • Responsible for arranging training for operators to allow them to use the product after go-live.
    • Responsible for engaging and communicating with external stakeholders.
    • Responsible for ensuring resourcing availability for go live monitoring and troubleshooting.
  • Project Closure
    • Accountable for measuring the delivery of project objectives and benefits, including Critical Success Factors as defined in the Charter.
    • Responsible for facilitating Lessons Learned sessions and collating all the feedback.
    • Responsible for prioritising improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed.
    • Responsible for driving improvements by following up with action owners from the Lessons Learned.
    • Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project.
    • Accountable for communicating project closure to all stakeholders.
  • Benefits Realisation
    • Responsible for assisting Business Units in getting any required benefits monitoring and reporting in place.
    • Responsible for actively tracking and measuring Project Benefits, including Critical Success Factors.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent
  • Excellent Communicator – written and verbal
  • MS Office / MS Project / EPM experience an advantage
  • Agile experience is an advantage
  • Experience in the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects.
  • 3 years Project Management experience OR 2 years project management experience and 1 year relevant
  • Experience in a software or IT environment
  • Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle
  • Basic knowledge of software or IT project management.
  • Exposure to 1 or more PM Methodologies.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position