Project Manager

Project Manager (Parvana)About the Client:

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

Initiation and Planning: Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan â€“ including plans for Scope, Communication, Risk & Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management. Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project. Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter. Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter. Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project. Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.

Executing, Monitoring and Controlling: Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required. Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project. Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project. Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes. Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed. Responsible for tracking project decisions made on the project. Responsible for monitoring costs on the project, as required by the Business Unit. Responsible for supporting Product Owner in quality product delivery. Accountable for project status reporting as defined in a Communication Plan or as required by the Business Unit.

Operationalise (Pre-Go Live, Go Live and Post Go Live) Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks). Responsible for arranging training for production teams to allow them to support the product / project after go-live. Responsible for arranging training for operators to allow them to use the product after go-live. Responsible for engaging and communicating with external stakeholders. Responsible for ensuring resourcing availability for go live monitoring and troubleshooting.

Project Closure Accountable for measuring the delivery of project objectives and benefits, including Critical Success Factors as defined in the Charter. Responsible for facilitating Lessons Learned sessions and collating all the feedback. Responsible for prioritising improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed. Responsible for driving improvements by following up with action owners from the Lessons Learned. Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project. Accountable for communicating project closure to all stakeholders.

Benefits Realisation Responsible for assisting Business Units in getting any required benefits monitoring and reporting in place. Responsible for actively tracking and measuring Project Benefits, including Critical Success Factors.



Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent

Excellent Communicator – written and verbal

MS Office / MS Project / EPM experience an advantage

Agile experience is an advantage

Experience in the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects.

3 years Project Management experience OR 2 years project management experience and 1 year relevant

Experience in a software or IT environment

Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle

Basic knowledge of software or IT project management.

Exposure to 1 or more PM Methodologies.

