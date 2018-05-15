Python Developer

Are you a young, dynamic and hard working Python Developer? Our client is currently on the market for a Python Developer to be situated in Cape Town. Our client has an amazing company culture and they will help you grow in your profession. We require a candidate with:• Python, Pyramid, SQL Alchemy, PostgreSQL, Jinja, SASS and git• 4+ years in web DevelopmentShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Chelsea on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.za Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

