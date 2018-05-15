Python Developer

Full Stack Python Devs! Do you want to be exposed to machine learning, lasers and robotics? You need to have at least 2 years’ experience with Python, Linux and Django. The team you will join is very smart and know how to have fun. Go play a game of table tennis if you need a break, work in normal clothes because your individuality is recognized and bring your own ideas to the team and see it become a reality! Qualification:University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering with software development subjectsMasters or Honours it will be even better! Skills & Experience: Minimum 2-4 years’ experienceGood working knowledge of Python on the backend with SQL DatabasesAngular and React will count hugely in your favour Job Description:You will be building a Process Advisory web application with the software development team. You will have a huge responsibility for significant modules of the system. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027414.

Learn more/Apply for this position