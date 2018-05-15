Scrum Master

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative money transfer company seeks a highly talented Scrum Master to join its Cape Town Dev team. You must have a suitable IT/Project Management tertiary qualification, 5 year’s IT/Project Management experience, 2 year’s Scrum Master experience and have completed a Scrum Course. You must also have knowledge of the SDLC.

DUTIES:

Reporting directly to the Head of Engineering –

  • Ensure the entire SCRUM process runs efficiently.
  • Effectively manage the expectations of all stakeholders.
  • Ensure that the SCRUM standards are adhered to.
  • Accurately report on the entire SCRUM process.
  • Manage own professional and self-development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must-Haves –

  • Relevant IT/Project Management tertiary qualification.
  • 5 Years’ experience in IT/Project Management.
  • At least 2 years as a Scrum Master.
  • Scrum Course completed.

Additional –

  • Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle.
  • Project Management Principles.
  • SCRUM Methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Multitasking & Time Management.
  • Organisational & Administrative skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards.

