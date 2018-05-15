Senior C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Leading national business systems automation company is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team. Successful incumbent will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients’ business processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or related field.

The following skills are essential: C# SQL Server .Net Development ASP.NET MVC



The following skills are advantageous: Windows Azure jQuery, HTML5, CSS UML Agile & Scrum



ATTRIBUTES:

Teamwork

Attention to detail

Passionate about Development

COMMENTS:

