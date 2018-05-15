Senior Java Developer (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading-edge technology company based in Cape Town requires a Senior Java Developer with a degree in Engineering/ Computer Science, 5+ years relevant experience as a back-end developer; JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies, EJBs and RESTful Services; Spring framework; JPA /Hibernate; Tomcat, Websphere and Weblogic; JAXB and XML Schema, Jason etc. Please note this is an EE position. DUTIES: Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute qualification tests.

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Communicate with clients regarding product defects.