ENVIRONMENT: One of the largest money transfer company in South Africa is looking for a Senior PHP Developer with 5+ years’ experience as an enterprise PHP developer on MVC frameworks, experience in architecting, developing, testing and maintaining a full stack (web, database, deployments) and able to work in a team using agile methodologies. DUTIES: We are looking for a developer who will be comfortable working on an enterprise PHP codebase.

You should be well versed in PHP and MySQL but also have had exposure to other open source technologies and know how to use the right tool for the job

As a successful candidate you will work in a team of senior PHP developers in a flexible, non­corporate, fun environment where job performance is revered. REQUIREMENTS: 5­12 years’ experience as a PHP developer on MVC frameworks.

Comfortable on the Linux command line.

Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems as needed.

Experience in architecting, developing, testing and maintaining a full stack (web, database, deployments).

Interest in improving development processes that result in faster development and higher code quality.

Ability to create good user interfaces, and thus experiences, in the browser.

Creating and consuming web services.

Able to work in a team using agile methodologies.

Be able to communicate well, verbally and in writing, with the development team and key stakeholders.

A team player attitude, ready to help out colleagues and provide constructive feedback.