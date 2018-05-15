Senior PHP Developer

May 15, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

One of the largest money transfer company in South Africa is looking for a Senior PHP Developer with 5+ years’ experience as an enterprise PHP developer on MVC frameworks, experience in architecting, developing, testing and maintaining a full stack (web, database, deployments) and able to work in a team using agile methodologies.

DUTIES:

  • We are looking for a developer who will be comfortable working on an enterprise PHP codebase.
  • You should be well versed in PHP and MySQL but also have had exposure to other open source technologies and know how to use the right tool for the job
  • As a successful candidate you will work in a team of senior PHP developers in a flexible, non­corporate, fun environment where job performance is revered.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5­12 years’ experience as a PHP developer on MVC frameworks.
  • Comfortable on the Linux command line.
  • Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems as needed.
  • Experience in architecting, developing, testing and maintaining a full stack (web, database, deployments).
  • Interest in improving development processes that result in faster development and higher code quality.
  • Ability to create good user interfaces, and thus experiences, in the browser.
  • Creating and consuming web services.
  • Able to work in a team using agile methodologies.
  • Be able to communicate well, verbally and in writing, with the development team and key stakeholders.
  • A team player attitude, ready to help out colleagues and provide constructive feedback.

Learn more/Apply for this position