Software Developer (Editor)

Develop and maintain software

– Analyses requirements and creates an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice

– Creates appropriate estimates and reviews them with seniors and the team

– Develops and releases software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time

– Ensures that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software

– Communicates status and escalates on risks and issues appropriately

and timeously

– Comprehensively creates and maintains documentation of the software design and implementation, according to documentation standards

– Contributes to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes

Software Quality

– Test the software as per the team’s software quality charter

– Make sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification

– Test all changes you made and ensure that existing functionality works as

expected

– Takes full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality and cover the full scope of development

– Actively review and fix all defects found as per the defined quality standards

– Contributes to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes

– Help others improve the quality of their work

Support and maintenance

– Provides support for product related issues in production in a timely manner

– Provide effective and timely feedback on support issues

– Provides support to dependent teams

Knowledge sharing

– Readily shares knowledge when tasked or approached

– Proactively shares knowledge within the team

The following experience will be advantageous

– Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc)

– React

– Redux

– Javascript

– CSS and/or SCSS

– Typescript

– Jest

– Storybook

– Experience with game development

Minimum requirements and qualification

– Minimum 2-5 year’s software development experience

– A keen interest in game and/or software development

– Relevant qualification

