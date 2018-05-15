Technology Project Manager

An internationally recognized highly established company in the northern suburbs is looking for a hands-on tech savvy Project Manager to be part of an amazing forward thinking team.



Qualification:

Degree or (relevant qualification with a Project Management qualification)



Skills & Experience:

Hands on experience of different project delivery methodology e.g. Agile, Waterfall

Broad experience in a global / complex organization using in source and outsource services

Ability to simplify and communicate complex concepts and information

Outstanding organization skills

Excellent communication and stakeholder management ability

Experience in delivering projects in a complex geographical / functional matrix organization

Publishing industry experience (advantageous)



Job Description:

Reporting to the Portfolio Manager, this interesting position involves managing and ensuring successful end-to-end delivery of agreed technology projects and work streams, to agreed, time, cost and quality, utilizing the change delivery framework.





