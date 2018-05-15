UI / UX Designer

A New York based development firm with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg are looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer to start as soon as possible. Work from home on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Receive catered lunch when you are at work and get free leave when the company closes! Does that sound like a good change of pace for you? Do you have a strong understanding of responsive / adaptive development for web and mobile experience? Qualification:No formal Qualification required Skills & Experience: 5+ years’ experience in a combination of UI/UX design for web and mobileExperience in translating of UX wireframes to designExcellent working knowledge of Invision, Sketch and Adobe Creative SuiteUnderstanding of modular CSS with SASS and BEM Job Description:Collaborate with developers and project managers to assess the impact of all UI design and usability changes to ensure that all client sites and apps deliver the best experience possible.Oversee the conceptualization, design and delivery of effective UI across a range of projects by translating complex information and display it in the most practical and striking way. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SHAWN PAYNE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027408.

Learn more/Apply for this position