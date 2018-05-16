Business Analyst

Key Responsibility AreasBuilt Sound Professional Relationships • Builds confidence among clients that they can share business ideas and requirements • Builds confidence and credibility with development teams and other internal stakeholders • Establishes personal relationships with key internal/external stakeholders e.g. other depts, MGS, Operators, eCogra etc.Designed Business Solutions • Creates accurate business documents and functional specifications according to agreed standards and timelines • Critically analyses the changes necessary to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met. • Defines, evaluates and presents feasible and practical business solutionsEnsured Successful Implementation of Solutions • Conducts effective application training when required to do so • Determines the success and value of implemented solutions via follow up with stakeholders • Interfaces with project teams, development teams, usability and other functions to drive timely, seamless and successful project delivery • Performs and/or assists with UAT and live testing • Utilises available data to track impact of change and compile relevant reports of implemented projects across the departmentIdentified Business Needs • Analyses and validates value of business requests before projects are initiated • Assesses existing client systems against future requirements to determine if future business requirements can be met• Identifies functional gaps for meeting both current and future client business requirements • Liaises with business users and/or internal stakeholders to determine business requirementsMaintained Required Knowledge and Skills • Investigates and keeps abreast of in-house systems/products (across departments), technology infrastructure and operational procedures • Maintains a high level of knowledge about stakeholders’ business and related application requirements • Maintains a high level of understanding of industry norms and competitors’ offerings compared to their applicationsMinimum requirements and qualification• 3-5 years of relevant technical or business work experience. • Requires working knowledge of business operations and systems requirements processes. • Relevant qualification • Business Analyst Development (BAD) • System development and design (SAD) • Experience with conflict Conversations • Some exposure to Basic Projects/Dev Request advantageous

