Business Systems Analyst

A renowned Financial Services provider in Cape Town is seeking a solutions orientated and intellectual IT Business Analyst with 5 years of experience in a LISP environment. Qualification:MatricRelevant Degree in IT / Finance / Accounting Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years' experience as a Business AnalystRelevant experience within the Financial Services industry is advantageousSound experience in a Share Trading Systems or LISP environmentExperience in SDLC and testing practices Job Description:A high performing Financial Services institution is seeking a Business Analyst to join their progressive team liable for delivery of the strategic programs.The incumbent's role requires using graphical UML design and Business Analysis tool for compiling adequate business requirements.Participate in the review, evaluation processes, systems and user needs for planned projects.

