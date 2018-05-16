C# / .NET Developer

An international telecommunications company in Stellenbosch is looking to add a C# developer to their already well-established team.They are looking for employees who are:

Focused, energetic and a team player.

Helpful and supportive of team members.

Focused on delivering good quality customer service.

Willing to keep up with new advancements within the field.

Able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Requirements

Matric

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

Experience with C#, ASP.Net web forums, MVC, JavaScript, JSON, HTML, CSS, WCF and SQL.

Experience with AngularJS and TypeScript.

Experience with Agile methodology or variations thereof.

So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).

