C# / .NET Developer

May 16, 2018

An international telecommunications company in Stellenbosch is looking to add a C# developer to their already well-established team.They are looking for employees who are:

  • Focused, energetic and a team player.
  • Helpful and supportive of team members.
  • Focused on delivering good quality customer service.
  • Willing to keep up with new advancements within the field.
  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Requirements

  • Matric
  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
  • Experience with C#, ASP.Net web forums, MVC, JavaScript, JSON, HTML, CSS, WCF and SQL.
  • Experience with AngularJS and TypeScript.
  • Experience with Agile methodology or variations thereof.

