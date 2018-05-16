C# / .NET Developer

An international telecommunications company in Stellenbosch is looking to add a C# developer to their already well-established team.They are looking for employees who are:
- Focused, energetic and a team player.
- Helpful and supportive of team members.
- Focused on delivering good quality customer service.
- Willing to keep up with new advancements within the field.
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment.
Requirements
- Matric
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- Experience with C#, ASP.Net web forums, MVC, JavaScript, JSON, HTML, CSS, WCF and SQL.
- Experience with AngularJS and TypeScript.
- Experience with Agile methodology or variations thereof.
So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.