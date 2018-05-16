C#.Net Software Engineer – Senior Cape Town

Skills & Experience: Location – Cape Town
We require Intermediate – Senior developers.
The ideal candidates will be involved with enhancements to existing systems and in some cases the development of new systems.
Skills & Experience
? C# and .net, .net webapi
? Sql
? Javascript
? HTML5
? Css
? Backbone and marionette
? Jquery
? IT Specific Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)
? 1 – 4 Years of Experience in Software Development
? MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)
? Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)
? SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture