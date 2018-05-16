C#.Net Software Engineer – Senior Cape Town

Skills & Experience: Location – Cape Town

We require Intermediate – Senior developers.

The ideal candidates will be involved with enhancements to existing systems and in some cases the development of new systems.

Skills & Experience

? C# and .net, .net webapi

? Sql

? Javascript

? HTML5

? Css

? Backbone and marionette

? Jquery

? IT Specific Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)

? 1 – 4 Years of Experience in Software Development

? MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)

? Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)

? SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture

