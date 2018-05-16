Contract Public Events Project Manager

The Public Events Project Manager will report directly into the Regional Portfolio Manager, and will have a Project Coordinator reporting into the position. The Public Events Project Manager will ensure the development, management and implementation of all social corporate responsibility events and programmes, while promoting efficiency and building relationships with related sponsors. This role will work directly with primary schools across the Cape region.

Client Details

Our client is a Regional Property Giant, who has a strong footprint across the market, and has a strong interest in supporting and developing communities through its CSR school events and programmes.

Description

In line with the nature of this position, the Public Events Project Manager will be responsible for:

Working with and supporting the Regional Portfolio Manager in developing and define the PR strategy for CSR school events and programmes

Supporting the full implementation of each programme and event, while managing events

Engaging with local sponsors, stakeholders and communities to ensure success of the CSR programme strategy

Developing both professional and public relationships

Developing and managing the yearly events schedule, while engaging in productive planning

Ensuring the development of an effective company brand and being a key brand ambassador

Engage in feasibility and project management from inception to completion

Being on site to engage with local communities and their representatives

Profile

In relation to the above responsibilities, the successful candidate must meet the following criteria:

Must have a Matric qualification

Must have a Project Management qualification, with 3 years experience within Public Relations and Events Management

Mus be passionate and be highly ethical in character

Must have a high level of communication skills

Must be able to manage and engage with internal and external stakeholders

Job Offer

Our client offers a market related salary and the opportunity to join an innovative and forward thing business, with a strong Corporate Social Responsibility focus.

